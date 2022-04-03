Thibaut Courtois has sent a warning to his Real Madrid teammates ahead of Wednesday night’s big clash with Chelsea.

Los Blancos returned to winning ways on Saturday by defeating Celta Vigo in La Liga by way of two penalties, and they even managed to miss another.

It was a controversial win, but a win nonetheless, and Los Blancos will be back in good spirits ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge for their Champions League quarter final first leg.

In stark contract, Chelsea were hammered 4-1 at home by Brentford on Saturday in a shock Premier League result.

Though, despite that, Real Madrid keeper Courtois has warned his teammates that it is they who need to improve ahead of facing Thomas Tuchel’s men, who will now want a big response during the week.

“To win is very important,” Courtois told Movistar after Saturday’s win. “Chelsea lost at home and they will be very strong on Wednesday.

“We lacked intensity at times and Chelsea are very good at that.”

Chelsea are the current Champions League champions, and while things haven’t gone to plan for them in the Premier League this season, they remain dangerous opponents in Europe.

As Courtois alludes to, they are an intense and physical team, something Real Madrid found out last season when they lost to Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Champions League.