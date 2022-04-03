Sergio Ramos has no plans to leave PSG in 2022

Paris Saint-Germain star Sergio Ramos has no intention of leaving the club in 2022 despite his persistent injury issues this season.

Ramos opted to join the Parisians on a free transfer last summer following his eventual exit from Real Madrid after his contract expired in 2021.

However, it has not gone to plan in the French capital for Ramos, with a string of calf problems for the 36-year-old since the start of the campaign.

His initial calf injury blocked a full pre season for him in Paris, with a four month absence ultimately delaying his PSG debut until November.

A recurrence of the injury in January further disrupted the situation, with just two full 90 minutes completed in Ligue 1 in 2021/22.

Despite the setbacks, as per reports from RMC Sport, Ramos intends to see out the final year of his deal at the Parc des Princes, and use his experience in their Champions League push next season.