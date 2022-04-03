Real Madrid could target Chelsea star N’Golo Kante

Real Madrid could make a shock summer move for Chelsea star N’Golo Kante amid the ongoing uncertainty at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League giants are currently operating under UK Government imposed financial sanctions placed against club owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea are banned from signing new players in the transfer window, under the restrictions, with contract extensions and renewals for current players also prohibited.

The Blues are set to lose players on free transfers this summer, with Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta already linked with exits due to their expiring contracts.

According to reports from Diario AS, Los Blancos are now monitoring Kante’s evolving situation in West London, with the Frenchman’s contract coming to an end in 2023.

Kante has previously stated his desire to stay at Chelsea, but the situation at the club could change that, with a potential £50m sale on the cards, if the club are forced to sell the 31-year-old.