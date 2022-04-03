Real Madrid to be hit with fine after win over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid are set to be hit with a fine following their win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Los Blancos returned to winning ways in Galicia thanks to two penalties, with Karim Benzema scoring twice from the spot.

The win extended Real Madrid’s lead at the top to 12 points, with Sevilla set to place Barcelona on Sunday evening.

But the victory, or at least their actions after it, will cost Real Madrid.

Los Blancos decided not to turn up to their post-match press conference following the win, and that’s a problem, despite the fact Carlo Ancelotti was not present at the game due to a positive coronavirus test in the days previous.

All clubs are obliged to take part in certain media duties, whether they are attended by the manager or an assistant, including the pre and post-match press conferences.

And by not turning up, Los Blancos will now be fined by La Liga and reminded of their duties ahead of the rest of the season.

Perhaps shooting off to beat the Madrid traffic wasn’t such a great idea after all.