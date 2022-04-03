Pedri wonder goal seals Barcelona win over Sevilla

Barcelona have moved up to second place in La Liga this weekend as a magical strike from Pedri sealed a 1-0 win over Sevilla.

La Blaugrana have gained an edge on their Top Four rivals ahead of the final weeks of the campaign with a remaining outside chance of challenging Real Madrid for the title.

Xavi’s side struggled to test their Andalucian visitors before the break with a flurry of half chances leading to nothing in the opening 45 minutes in Catalonia.

However, the hosts did begin to turn the screw after the restart, with Ronald Araujo superbly denied and Gerard Pique heading against the crossbar.

But the final 20 minutes were dominated by the new darling of the Camp Nou, as Pedri dipped past a string of Sevilla challenges to smash home a superb effort.

MAGIC from Pedri! 😱😱 The Sevilla defence left scrambling as the youngster bided his time before smashing Barca in front 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/OfTA56YxI4 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 3, 2022

The 19-year-old has carved out a key role for himself in the last 12 months with Xavi confident of turning him into a generational talent.

Up next for Xavi’s charges is a midweek trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League action with Sevilla hosting neighbours Granada next weekend.

Images via Getty Images