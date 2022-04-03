Pedri explains his incredible goal against Sevilla

Barcelona starlet Pedri offered an explanation behind his incredible solo goal which clinched a key 1-0 win over Sevilla.

The Spanish international provided the crucial turning point late on in the game at the Camp Nou to move the Catalan giants up into second place in La Liga.

PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! PEDRI! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 3, 2022

Xavi’s side struggled to find a way through their visitors on the night before Pedri produced a moment of magic with just under 20 minutes to go.

The 19-year-old showed remarkable poise to dummy past two tackles on the edge of the box and unleash an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner.

MAGIC from Pedri! 😱😱 The Sevilla defence left scrambling as the youngster bided his time before smashing Barca in front 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/OfTA56YxI4 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 3, 2022

“The goal? It’s similar to the one I scored in Turkey”, as per reports from Marca.

“When I see a tackle, I dummy, and when I hit the ball, I knew it would go in.

“I’m very happy and I feel very loved. Barça’s fans are the best in the world.”

Pedri’s place in the Barcelona team in Xavi’s plans has been unrivalled following his return from injury in January and he has become a fans favourite at the Camp Nou.

Up next for Xavi’s charges is a midweek trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League action before returning to domestic matters against Levante next weekend.

Images via Getty Images