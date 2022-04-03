Kylian Mbappe offers cryptic update on his future

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has offered a bizarre answer to questions over his future plans.

Mbappe turned in an outrageous performance for the Parisians in Sunday night Ligue 1 action they extended their lead at the top of the table.

For the first time in his career, Kylian Mbappé has provided a hat-trick of assists: 🅰️ Neymar

🅰️ Messi

🅰️ Neymar And he's scored two himself. pic.twitter.com/MVmcV6vroj — Squawka (@Squawka) April 3, 2022

Three assists and two goals from Mbappe sealed a dominant 5-1 win at home to Lorient with the French international underlining his world class talent in front of the home fans.

Mbappe to Messi for this beauty 👏✨ (Via @ESbeINSPORTS) pic.twitter.com/b2oUdT92Zm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2022

However, his club future remains a huge subject of debate in both the French and Spanish capitals, with his current deal at the Parc des Princes set to expire in June.

Real Madrid have stated their intention to bring him to the club on a free transfer, and despite Mbappe’s hint at wanting to move on, the situation remains unresolved.

“I haven’t made the decision, but there are new elements 2, as per reports from Marca.

Another Neymar goal 🔥 🎯 Hat-trick assists for Mbappe #PSG are having fun pic.twitter.com/rlsp3gXNlu — Wyngback Soccer (@wyngback) April 3, 2022

“What are they? New elements (laughs). I’m calm, and I will try to make the best decision with my loved ones.”

PSG currently have a 16-point advantage in their push to reclaim the Ligue 1 title and they could wrap it up with four more league wins this month.

