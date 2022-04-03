Jose Gimenez faces fitness race ahead of Manchester City clash

Atletico Madrid are facing a defensive injury headache ahead of their midweek clash with Manchester City.

Los Rojiblancos take on Pep Guardiola’s Premier League title chasers on April 5 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final.

However, despite gearing up for the trip to Manchester in impressive style this weekend, with a 4-1 win over Alaves, star centre back Jose Gimenez could miss out through injury.

The Uruguayan international was substituted in the final minutes at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano after signalling he needed to come off.

As per reports from Marca, Diego Simeone now faces an anxious wait on incoming test results to examine the extent of Gimenez’s muscle problem in the next 48 hours.

Gimenez has been a crucial player in domestic and European action for Simeone this season, with 28 starts in all competitions, and he is expected to be replaced by either Geoffrey Kondogbia or Felipe Monteiro if he misses out.