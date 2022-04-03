Joan Laporta has offered his sales pitch of the Spotify sponsorship deal to socios today.

Barcelona‘s members are being asked to vote on the sponsorship deal today, and they must approve it for the deal to go ahead.

Last month, it was confirmed that Barca had agreed a deal in principle with Spotify worth €280m.

As part of that deal, the club’s men’s and women’s shirts would carry the Spotify name, while Camp Nou’s naming rights were also sold.

The Camp Nou deal, in particular, was described as ‘long-term’, and it will mean the famous stadium will be named Spotify Camp Nou for years to come, extending beyond the planned renovations in the coming years.

That is only, however, if the deal is approved by socios, who are voting on the issue today.

During the press conference ahead of the vote, Barca president Laporta gave his sales pitch.

He said: “It’s the best sponsorship deal in the history of Barcelona and one of the best in the world.

“We want to be a reference on and off the pitch, and Spotify meet those conditions.

“It is a strategic alliance to return to be a world reference and it has had sensitivity towards our identity. It will be a good companion on the road.”

Crucially, it’s worth noting that the deal should be the best Barca have ever had.

That’s because they have only sold shirt sponsorship since 2011, and they have never sold naming rights for the stadium previously.