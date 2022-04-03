Celta Vigo boss Eduardo Coudet has been left furious by the refereeing decisions during his side’s defeat to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos returned to winning ways in rather controversial circumstances on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men were awarded no fewer than three penalties, two of which were scored by Karim Benzema, and those goals were enough to secure a 2-1 away in in Galicia.

One, if not two, of those decisions went down badly with everyone associated to Celta, and particularly with head coach Coudet.

The Celta boss was furious after the game, and he sent a dig at referees in general, as well as to Real Madrid, who returned to winning ways following their Clásico defeat to Barcelona before the international break.

“I am not against referees, but there are tools that can help,” he said. “In the replay of the third, it is very clear that Kevin is sticking his foot out and the one who is looking for him is Mendy.

“This week there is no longer a crisis at Real Madrid and those things are good for them.”

As ever, VAR was in place for this game, but it didn’t seem to help.

Since around the mid-point of the season, a decision has been made that VAR should only be interfering with the referee’s on-field decision if there is an incident that the referee has not got a good view of, or if the original decision is blatantly wrong.