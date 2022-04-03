Barcelona’s bid to land Mohamed Salah is likely to come up short following a fresh blow.

The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with the Liverpool superstar over recent weeks, with Salah out of contract in 2023.

The Egyptian‘s contract situation has put Liverpool a difficult place, especially after a number of proposals were turned down.

That gave Barcelona a sniff, and they have been linked with a move since, with the Blaugrana sensing the opportunity to steal away one of the world’s best players on a reduced fee.

But in a fresh blow to Barca’s transfer hopes, it seems as though Salah could sign a new contract after all.

According to reports, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are hopeful of striking a deal that would allow the forward to finish his career at Anfield.

A new contract would end all hope of Barca landing the Premier League superstar, if indeed their interest was serious in the first place.