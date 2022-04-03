Ronald Araujo is said to have been made just one contract offer by Barcelona.

The centre-back is out of contract at Camp Nou in 2023, and Barca are in a less than ideal position when it comes to his long-term future.

Araujo is seen as a crucial part of Barca’s future, with Xavi Hernandez a big fan of the Uruguayan.

But they are trying to do a club friendly deal that will allow them more freedom to sign new players in the summer.

Araujo, and indeed Gavi – who is in a similar situation – has stood his ground, demanding to be paid what he is worth.

But it seems as though reports of multiple contract rejects are wide of the mark, with Sport now saying Araujo has been made just one offer.

That offer was indeed rejected, with the two parties wide apart in their respective positions.

They are, however, set to meet next week to hold fresh discussions, and Araujo is said to want to stay, with Xavi desperate for a deal to be reached.

But Barca are going to have to put their money where their mouth is to get this one done.