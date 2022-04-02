Xavi: ‘Important’ Ousmane Dembele will decide his own Barcelona future

Barcelona boss Xavi believes Ousmane Dembele is close to making a decision on his Camp Nou future.

Dembele was linked with a move away from Catalonia, when his contract expires at the end of the season, but Xavi’s return has changed the picture for the Frenchman.

An upsurge in form, including an impressive nine La Liga assists in 2022, has brought him back in from the cold with La Blaugrana.

Xavi has consistently stated his desire to keep the former Borussia Dortmund winger at the club as his skillset fits perfectly with the Spaniard’s tactical plan.

Dembele’s representatives are set for a crunch round of talks with Barcelona this month and Xavi is awaiting an update.

“I see him very happy, he’s very involved in the project since I arrived. I have no complaints about him”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s a question for Ousmane to answer on his future, I’m clear on that.

“He’s making a real difference for us, he gives assists, and in our way of playing it’s very important because of how I want to play, as in one-on-ones he’s very good”.

On the subject of other contract renewals this summer, Xavi also confirmed new agreements for Ronald Araujo and Gavi are close to being completed, with their deals expiring in 2023.