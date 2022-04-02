Xavi Hernandez believes Ronald Araujo and Gavi renewals are a matter of time

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has challenged the club to take care of the renewals of Ronald Araujo and Gavi.

Both players have been fundamental for Xavi since his arrival on the bench. It has been reported that the club have been unable to get close to the figures that either player is demanding for a new contract. Both have deals until 2023, when they would be able to walk away for free.

Xavi was rigid in his stance on the matter however. Mundo Deportivo carried his response when he was asked about the matter in his pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“The club cannot allow itself to lose Gavi and Araujo, they are very important for us and I am showing that with the minutes I am giving them.”

“I am optimistic and I hope that a solution can be found soon. I think that it’s a question of time. Or so I hope.”

Ronald Araujo has been linked with a move to Manchester United during March, with some sources saying they will double his salary at Barcelona. Gavi on the other hand, is being courted by their rivals Liverpool.