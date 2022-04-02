Xavi claims Ansu Fati’s injury return depends on teenage star

Barcelona boss Xavi has claimed Ansu Fati’s return from injury will depend on how the 19-year-old feels within himself.

The Spanish international has endured an injury ravaged 18 months at the Camp Nou with nine months of action missed in 2020/21 after undergoing knee surgery.

His start to the 2021/22 campaign has been beset by setbacks, with a hamstring injury, picked up in December, reducing him to just two appearances in the last four months.

However, the La Masia graduate returned to first team training this week, with growing confidence he could feature before the end of the season.

Xavi confirmed Fati is back with the squad but warned a comeback must be managed carefully in the coming weeks.

“It’s going to depend on him, on how he feels in training, after starting back last week”, as per reports from Marca.

“He’s been training three or four times with the team. But only on a reduced level, as we are taking good care of him.

“How he feels will decide when he comes back.”

Despite his ongoing injury frustration, Fati has maintained an impressive goal scoring return this season, with five goals in ten games in all competitions, but he has played less than 90 minutes under Xavi.