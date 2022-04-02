Thibaut Courtois ready for Chelsea challenge

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois believes his side are ready for the challenge of facing his former club Chelsea next week.

Los Blancos head to London in midweek to face the Blues in their Champions League quarter final first leg.

Chelsea, who remain restricted by the ongoing UK Government enforced restrictions on their operating capacity, warmed up for the game with a 4-1 Premier League home defeat to Brentford.

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to 12 points overnight, as two Karim Benzema penalties sealed a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo.

However, despite struggling for fluency in Galicia, Belgian stopper Courtois is confident ahead of his return to West London.

“Today winning is important, Chelsea lost at home but they will be very strong for Wednesday”, as per reports from Marca.

“We lacked intensity at times today, and Chelsea are strong in that area, so we must be ready.”

Courtois has faced Chelsea five times in his career, during spells at both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, with two wins during his loan stint with Los Rojiblancos.

However, he conceded three goals in two games against them last season, in the Champions League semi finals, as the Blues clinched the trophy in Porto.

Images via Getty Images