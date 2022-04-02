Manchester City set to beat Barcelona to Ghanaian starlet

The constant scouring for talent carried out by Europe’s top clubs often leads them to the same destination, as appears to be the case for Henry Oware.

The 18-year-old Oware currently plays for the Western African Football Academy, originally set up by Dutch club Feyenoord. They play in Ghana’s top division and it appears Europe’s top scouts have been watching.

Arsenal and Barcelona are both interested in Oware, who plays as a central defender, but according to the Daily Mail via Mundo Deportivo Manchester City have moved ahead of them in the race for his signature. They also say that Oware has been offered €1m in order to move to the North-West of England.

There appears to be a more concerted effort from Barcelona to secure some of the rising stars across the globe in recent years, even if they miss out on Oware. Earlier this season the Catalans secured the signing of Turkish talent Emre Demir and Pablo Torre from Racing Santander. Recent successes have seen similar deals for Pedri Gonzalez and Ronald Araujo develop into key parts of the first team.