Karim Benzema on the spot as Real Madrid edge past Celta Vigo

Captain Karim Benzema saved Real Madrid from back-to-back La Liga defeats as Los Blancos clinched a 2-1 win away at Celta Vigo.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side headed off for the international break on the back of a 4-0 El Clasico humbling against Barcelona and the absent Italian coach was looking for a response in Galicia.

Celta looked bright in the opening stages, with former La Blaugrana midfielder Denis Suarez denied, before Benzema calmly rolled home from the spot.

However, the hosts posed the greater threat either side of the break, with Iago Aspas kept out, as veteran star Nolito deservedly swept them in front.

The strike from Aspas. The save from Courtois. Fantastic football all round in Celta vs Real Madrid.

But the final stages were dominated by Benzema, as the Frenchman’s penalty was batted away by Matias Dituro just after the hour, before he stepped up again late on to convert his second spot kick.

Up next for Ancelotti is a midweek Champions League trip to former side Chelsea with Celta heading to Espanyol next weekend.

