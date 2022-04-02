Javier Tebas and Luis Rubiales clash over Segunda calendar during World Cup

Spanish football heavyweights Javier Tebas and Luis Rubiales look to have found their latest issue to lock horns on, as plans are made to accommodate a winter World Cup.

According to Mundo Deportivo, La Liga have presented a plan for the coming season which involves the Segunda Division continuing during the Qatar World Cup.

The World Cup is due to begin on the 21st of November with the final taking place on the 18th of December, less than a month later. However the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) look set to reject La Liga’s proposed calendar.

Should they do so, La Liga will have ten days to present a new proposal and the Federation will have a further five days to study it. If both parties are unable to agree, the matter would head the High Court for Sport to settle a verdict.

This isn’t the first time Luis Rubiales, head of the RFEF, and Tebas have clashed. In theory, it is the league’s responsibility to design the calendar which must then be approved by the Federation. The first division is set to stop a week before the World Cup begins and be paused for a total of five weeks.