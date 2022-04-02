Former Valencia player Andreas Pereira linked with return to Spain

Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira has enjoyed a curious path as a footballer. In between representing arguably the two largest clubs in England and Brazil, Pereira has also turned out for Valencia and Granada in the past.

This past season Pereira has been on loan at Flamengo in Brazil. He had been enjoying a decent season in Rio de Janeiro but a crucial mistake in the Copa Libertadores caused a large backlash against the Pereira.

It was thought that his loan deal would be made permanent for around £10m pounds, but some are suggesting the climate may be so toxic that Flamengo may no longer be comfortable spending that amount. There seems little possibility of him returning to Manchester United either.

ESPN say that clubs in Spain and the Netherlands have been alerted to this development, in a story carried by Caught Offside. Pereira was never a regular at Valencia but did hold down a starting spot at Granada, where he was renowned for his long-range strikes.