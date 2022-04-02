Davide Ancelotti potentially banned from giving instructions against Celta Vigo

With Carlo Ancelotti still testing positive for Covid-19, Real Madrid will be without their manager for their trip to Galicia to face Celta Vigo later today.

It had been rumoured that his son Davide Ancelotti would be taking over his duties for the day. The junior Ancelotti has been a part of Carlo’s coaching staff for approaching a decade and is more than well-versed in his father’s book of management.

However Diario AS are now reporting that there could be some doubt about exactly who will be on the touchline at Balaidos. According to league regulations, managers must have a UEFA pro-licence and in order to act as a manager, Davide Ancelotti would need one too.

Currently Davide has his UEFA A licence but qualifies to be a coach with having completed his course in physical preparation. According to Federation regulations, ignoring this rule would count as a dereliction of responsibilities under the disciplinary code. It isn’t clear what the punishment would be.