Barcelona’s Luuk de Jong tests positive for Covid-19

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will be without Dutch striker Luuk de Jong for the Blaugrana’s tie with Sevilla on Sunday night.

De Jong tested positive for Covid-19, which was announced by the club on Saturday morning, commenting that de Jong was not suffering from severe symptoms. As noted by Mundo Deportivo, he could miss their fixture with Eintracht Frankfurt next Thursday too. De Jong will have to test positive twice in order to return to the squad.

The clash at Camp Nou sees de Jong come up against his parent club on Sunday, having joined on the final day of the summer transfer market on loan for Sevilla.

LATEST NEWS | First team player Luuk de Jong has tested positive for Covid-19. The player is in good health. pic.twitter.com/zii0nMGHJd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 2, 2022

Despite initially struggling to make an impact at Camp Nou, a solid run of form in January won over the crowd in Barcelona. Several of his goals have directly contributed to the Catalans winning points at a time when they had few other resources to call upon on.

Since it has been leaked that de Jong will likely be returning to Sevilla in the summer, although Monchi is seriously considering making a sale to boost the coffers at Sevilla.