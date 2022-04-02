Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest not fit for Sevilla test

Sevilla travel to Barcelona for their Sunday night partidazo against the Blaugrana and will be up against a weakened right flank when they do so.

United States defender Sergino Dest suffered a thigh problem during Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Galatasaray before the international break and is not yet fit enough to train.

Xavi Hernandez directed his final training session before the Sevilla clash on Saturday morning and did so without Dest, who appears to be out of their clash this weekend and becomes a doubt for Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Luuk de Jong also missed the session, while B-team players Lazar Carevic and Alvaro Sanz joined the first-team according to Mundo Deportivo.

Xavi’s options to replace Dest at right-back are limited, with veteran Dani Alves the obvious choice. He may also opt to play Ronald Araujo at right-back, as he did in El Clasico. The Uruguayan is returning from a strenuous international break and Xavi may want to rest him ahead of their trip to Germany however.