Barcelona President Joan Laporta insists Superleague is still going ahead

Barcelona President Joan Laporta gave an interview to TV3 on Friday night one of the key issues on the table was the Superleague.

Barcelona were one of twelve clubs that were involved in the launch of the Superleague on the 18th of April in 2021, which has since failed to get off the ground.

After significant protests from fans, many clubs pulled their support from the Superleague, although Laporta maintains that the Superleague is still alive and kicking. Mundo Deportivo carried the quotes from the interview.

“We speak with Florentino of course. We are in the Superleague, we are pushing forward with the Superleague. That is still going ahead. The Superleague is a way of saving European football. Fitting it within the ecosystem of football, without getting rid of the state leagues. We have no interest in leaving these leagues because they are fundamental, apart from the attraction they have.”

Along with Juventus and Real Madrid, Barcelona are one of three clubs still involved with the Superleague. Initial plans had presented the concept as a closed league for 15 initial members with five rotating members to qualify for the league each year.

It had also been suggested that domestic leagues would be played during midweek while the Superleague be played at the weekend. It would likely replace the UEFA Champions League.

“We have to find the fit. Yes we are promoting the Superleague. It would be the most attractive competition in the World. We cannot let European football fall into the hands of states that don’t belong to the European Union.”

“We will repaeat it ad nauseum. We have to follow this path because if not, [football] will lose its virtues and European football won’t be sustainable. Clubs like Barca, Madrid or Juventus, we have a history and honours and they have to take us into account. We see very little collaboration from UEFA on that front.”

UEFA have recently presented their own plans to reform the Champions League, which would involve turning the group stage into a league of 36 teams involving ten fixtures for each side.

“It’s evident that [Manchester] City and PSG have a money-making machine and that’s what we are fighting against. Not just the three clubs but others that have been quiet, but behind the scenes they give us their support.”