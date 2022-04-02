Barcelona offer four players to Leeds United in exchange for Raphinha

Barcelona’s pursuit of Brazilian winger Raphinha has stepped up in recent weeks.

With contract talks for Ousmane Dembele seemingly still at a stalemate, President Joan Laporta publicly expressed his admiration for Raphinha on Monday night. Previously it had been reported that Leeds United star had agreed terms with the Catalans too.

The main stumbling block would be agreeing a transfer fee with Leeds. Mundo Deportivo say that Barcelona are exploring ways in which they can cheapen the deal and as a result have offered the Lilywhites their pick of four players.

The names in question would be Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest, Martin Braithwaite and Oscar Mingueza. It did mention that none of the four players are especially keen on leaving Barcelona currently.

Neither Lenglet nor Mingueza have seen many minutes under Xavi Hernandez, while Braithwaite has barely played since returning from injury in January.

Dest is a different case. The American right-back believes he has won Xavi’s trust with his recent performances and is keen to fight for his place at Camp Nou.