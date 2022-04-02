Barcelona injury concerns ease ahead of Sevilla showdown

Barcelona head coach Xavi is boosted by an improving injury picture ahead of their weekend clash with Sevilla.

La Blaugrana welcome Julen Lopetegui’s side to the Camp Nou tomorrow night in a crunch Top Four battle between the two teams.

Barcelona came leapfrog their Andalucian visitors into second place, if they win in Catalonia, as Xavi gears up for a busy end to the campaign.

Xavi has already confirmed Luuk de Jong will miss out, after the Dutch star tested positive for Covid-19, in the only squad change from their El Clasico win before the international break.

Nico Gonzalez has shaken off a virus to keep his place with Xavi’s only real selection call over who to start at right back.

Eric Garcia filled in against Real Madrid but Xavi is expected to recall Dani Alves to his back line.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V SEVILLA

Ter Stegen; Alves, Pique, Araujo, Alba; Busquets, Pedri, F De Jong; Torres, Aubameyang, Dembele