Atletico Madrid gear up for Manchester City with dominant Alaves win

Atletico Madrid have prepared for their midweek trip to Manchester City with a ruthless 4-1 La Liga home win over Alaves.

Los Rojiblancos head to Manchester in their Champions League quarter final first leg with Diego Simeone’s side still fighting for a Top Four spot in domestic action in 2021/22.

The hosts looked to click into gear right from the start in the Spanish capital as Joao Felix headed home a superb early opener.

João Félix with the opener for Atletico Madrid! 🔴⚪ An outstanding header from the Portuguese star 👏 pic.twitter.com/n4je7XX2iq — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 2, 2022

However, it was not all plain sailing on the night, as Gonzalo Escalante headed Alaves level before Luis Suarez upped the ante late on.

The Uruguayan hitman finds himself with work to do to break the 20+ goal mark this season but he showed trademark steel to put Atletico back in front from the spot.

🔱 @LuisSuarez9 was brought on to do a job this evening and he certainly did! 🇺🇾 A good night for the striker and his side.#LaLigaFanCam | #AtletiAlavés pic.twitter.com/7r9fUhMTVC — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) April 2, 2022

Felix’s close range finish ended Alaves’ slim chances of a late fightback before Suarez raced clear to poke home a fourth.

Atletico take on City at the Etihad Stadium on April 5 with Alaves heading to Osasuna next weekend.

