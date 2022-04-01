World Cup Draw: Spain will find out final Group E opponents in June

Spain’s draw for the 2022 Qatar World Cup was high on drama as far as draws go, with La Roja drawing heavyweights Germany and perennial World Cup attendees Japan.

Their third opponents are yet to be decided, with one of FIFA’s international play-offs yet to be played. The winner of the Oceania play-off faces the fourth-placed team from the Concacaf World Cup qualifying group. In this case, New Zealand and Costa Rica.

The match will take place on the 13th or 14th of June in a one-legged decider in Doha.

New Zealand beat the Solomon Islands 5-0 in order to qualify and are looking to make it to their third World Cup, last qualifying in 2010.

Costa Rica finished behind Canada, Mexico and the United States in their qualifying group. They were level on points with the latter but lost out on goal difference, meaning they must go through the play-off.

The winner will be Spain’s first opponent in the World Cup on the 23rd of November.

