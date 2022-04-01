World Cup Draw: Spain draw Germany in Group E

Spain have found out their opponents for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, having been drawn in Group E. They will face Germany, Japan and the winner of Costa Rica against New Zealand, the Oceania-Concacaf play-off.

Luis Enrique’s side will debut on the 23rd of November according to Mundo Deportivo and their opponents will be Costa Rica or New Zealand.

On the 27th of November they will face Germany and their final group game will take place on the 1st of December against Japan.

Should they make it through to the second round of the tournament, Spain would face either the runner-up or winner of Group F, which would come from Morocco, Croatia, Belgium or Canada.

No doubt the headline fixture in the group is Spain-Germany. The two last met in 2020 in the Nations League, with Spain running out 6-0 winners after a Ferran Torres hat-trick. However Germany are looking rejuvenated under new manager Hansi Flick and are renowned for their tournament prowess.