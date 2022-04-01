World Cup Draw: Luis Enrique has total confidence ahead of Germany clash

As the dust settled on the World Cup draw, managers and players were quizzed on their initial thoughts ahead of the Qatar tournament in November.

Spain were drawn against Germany, Japan and one of New Zealand or Costa Rica in Group E, the first of which caused much consternation. Many considered Germany the strongest team in pot 2 and no doubt Spain didn’t come out with the easiest group.

Spain’s official media caught up with Luis Enrique after the draw, to get his thoughts on the draw.

“Completely calm. It will be great match against Germany, but every game in the group will be difficult. It’s time to analyse them, we know Germany very well and they know us well.”

❝𝑇𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑓𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑧𝑎. 𝑁𝑜𝑠𝑜𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑠 𝑠𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑠 𝑐𝑎𝑏𝑒𝑧𝑎 𝑑𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑒 𝑝𝑜𝑟 𝑙𝑜 𝑞𝑢𝑒 ℎ𝑒𝑚𝑜𝑠 ℎ𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑜 𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑠 𝑎𝑛̃𝑜𝑠❞ ❝𝐷𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑜𝑠 𝑔𝑢𝑒𝑟𝑟𝑎 𝑎 𝑐𝑢𝑎𝑙𝑞𝑢𝑖𝑒𝑟𝑎❞

“What should give us confidence is that we are ahead of them in terms of results in recent years. We will do the same as always, we will go on the attack and try to make it difficult to play against Spain.”

“The first game is always very important because of the confidence it gives you, but also very difficult to win.”

Germany manager Hansi Flick also reacted to the draw on German television, calling the group interesting and difficult.

The last time the two sides faced off, Spain ran out 6-0 winners in the Nations League in 2020. That being said, it was a vastly different German side than the current edition under Flick, which is yet to lose a match.