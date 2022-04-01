Thomas Tuchel unsure on Antonio Rudiger’s Chelsea future

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is uncertain over Antonio Rudiger’s future at the club amid growing transfer interest from Barcelona.

Rudiger is one of three Chelsea defenders out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer despite being a key figure for Tuchel in 2021/22.

The current UK Government sanctions imposed on the Blues mean they cannot sign new players ahead of the 2022/23 season, or offer contract extensions of renewals to current players.

Tuchel confirmed his confidence of retaining club captain Cesar Azpilicueta – also on Barcelona’s radar – after an appearance related extension was triggered for the Spanish international.

Chelsea will push their case on Azpilicueta’s deal as being agreed prior to the sanctions, but Rudiger’s situation is less clear, with Barcelona already in talks with his representatives.

“I would try to meet him if I were any other club”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“He’s our player and I think there is a good chance he stays our player once things are solved for us.

“Our hands are tied, we cannot offer him a deal, or negotiate or renegotiate with his agents. But I’m still confident.”

Chelsea return to Premier League action against Brentford this weekend before their Champions League quarter final first leg at home to Real Madrid in midweek.