The three reasons Erling Haaland is increasingly unlikely to join Real Madrid this summer

Erling Haaland will decide his future by the end of April.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are the two best-placed clubs although Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also in the race.

Madrid, according to Marca, are looking to be an increasingly unlikely destination for the Norwegian international. Part of this is down to the stratospheric demands made by Mino Raiola.

Madrid don’t like doing business with the super-agent and aren’t overly pleased by the terms he’s demanding. This, coupled with question marks over Haaland’s injury record, is significant.

As for the player himself, it’s thought that leading Pep Guardiola’s project at the Etihad Stadium is a more attractive proposition than effectively playing second banana to Kylian Mbappe in Spain.

This is a saga that could still have a couple more twists and turns left in it, but as things stand it appears more likely Haaland will be playing in the Premier League than La Liga next season.