Sevilla without Thomas Delaney for trip to Camp Nou

Sevilla’s steady stream of injuries shows no sign of slowing as they go into the final stretch of the season. The latest victim of their injury problems is Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney.

While on international duty, Delaney had to be substituted in Denmark’s 4-2 defeat to Frenkie de Jong’s Netherlands side. Following a medical diagnosis, Delaney has suffered a calf injury which will keep him sidelined this weekend against Barcelona.

Although the medical department didn’t give any indication of how long Delaney might be out, Diario AS did note that Delaney had missed a significant part of January and February with the same injury.

That leaves Julen Lopetegui shorter of midfield options than he would like, although it’s likely he will deploy Nemanja Gudelj in the holding role on Sunday. The natural choice in that role would have been Fernando Reges, but he has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having ankle surgery.

Sporting Director Monchi has been frustrated with the number of injuries occurring at Sevilla and has launched an investigation into the matter.