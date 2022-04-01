Ronald Araújo and Jules Koundé: Two defensive walls for the present and the future

Araújo and Koundé will be two of the standout figures in the upcoming match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC. Despite their youth, the defenders are already so important for their respective teams.

FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC face off this Sunday in a crucial match in the battle to take second place in LaLiga Santander. In this match at the Camp Nou, the Blaugrana and Blanquirrojos, currently third and second in the standings, will jostle for position, keen to finish the weekend as the closest challenger to leaders Real Madrid. It’s a duel in which the spotlight will be on, among many others, two defenders: Ronald Araújo and Jules Koundé.

This means that one of the most interesting individual duels of this FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FC game will be played out from a distance, as Araújo and Koundé, two of the most highly rated talents in LaLiga Santander, aim to play their part in front of their own goals. These are two centre-backs with both a bright present and even more promising future. Born in 1999 and 1998 respectively, the Uruguayan and the Frenchman are writing the first chapters of their professional careers (both started out in 2016) in which success is expected. Their names should be highlighted in bold letters for Sunday’s match, as these two defenders are not to be missed.

Araújo was born in Riviera, Uruguay, in 1999 and began his professional career at Rentistas before moving to Boston River a year later and, from there, to FC Barcelona. His good performances with the Catalan side’s B team meant that in October 2019, in another match against Sevilla FC, he made his debut in Spain’s top flight at just 20 years of age. So far this season, Araújo has played 22 of 28 LaLiga Santander games for FC Barcelona, scoring four goals.

In the case of Koundé, he was born in Paris, France, in 1998. He played for Bordeaux until 2019 when he joined Sevilla FC. This is his third season at the Andalusian club and he has become one of the regular starters in Julen Lopetegui’s system. The 23-year-old has played 23 out of 29 LaLiga Santander games for the club this season and is undoubtedly one of the most valuable assets in the Sevilla FC squad.

Despite their youth, both Araújo and Koundé have already made their senior national team debuts for their respective countries. Araújo made his debut for Uruguay in October 2020 after playing 18 games for the U18s and U20s. Koundé did the same for France in June 2021, at the age of just 22, in a win for the French against Wales. After his debut, the Parisian spoke to L’Équipe: “It means a lot. It’s the reward for a lot of hard work and I hope it’s the start of a long adventure. In any case, I’ll do everything to make it happen.” With both teams qualified for the 2022 World Cup, the FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC players could have their first World Cup experience later this year.

The advantage for both players is that they are still in their early twenties but without their youth being a negative. They have already shown that they are indispensable in their teams, so Sunday’s clash will see two of LaLiga Santander’s top defensive talents go head-to-head.