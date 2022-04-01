Robert Lewandowski offered to Barcelona and PSG by agent

Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski is not content with the hierarchy at Bayern Munich.

Their leading scorer will have just one year left on his contract in the summer and doesn’t feel as if his renewal is a priority for the club. Director of Football Hasan Salihamidzic assured the media that it was earlier in the week but Lewandowski himself was pointed in his reply – “This is the first I am hearing about it.”

According to Mundo Deportivo, his agent Pini Zahavi has offered Lewandowski to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. The operation would set the Catalans back €20m in salary plus a transfer fee to be agreed on with Bayern.

With Erling Haaland seemingly out of Barcelona’s financial range, the 33-year-old represents a short-term alternative for Xavi Hernandez. The Blaugrana have also been linked with Mohamed Salah in recent weeks and it appears as though Joan Laporta is intent on bringing a big name to Camp Nou this summer.