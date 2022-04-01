Real Madrid sign promising Brazilian right-back Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid have complete the signing of Vinicius Tobias on loan until the end of the 2022-23 season and will have an option to buy at the end of the deal.

Diario AS reported the news early on Friday afternoon, which sees the 18-year-old arriving in Madrid imminently. As part of a special FIFA ruling relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, transfers of players from Ukrainian and Russian clubs have been permitted outside of the transfer window. The purchase option is reported to be around €18m.

Tobias will initially be incorporated into the Real Madrid Castilla squad and will try to win a place in the side from the incumbent in his position, Santos. As he doesn’t have European citizenship, he will have to wait for his chance in the first team. Currently all three non-European spots in the Real Madrid squad are occupied.

A native of Sao Paulo, Tobias began his career at Internacional before moving to Ukraine in January. Due to the conflict, he hadn’t yet made his official debut for Shakhtar. Yet to make his senior debut, he has however played in Brazil’s youth international sides.