Real Madrid left-back Miguel Gutierrez out for season after meniscus operation

Real Madrid Castilla left-back Miguel Gutierrez has been operated on successfully this Friday, but will miss the rest of the season.

Gutierrez was one of the bright hopes coming out of La Fabrica for this season, having featured intermittently for previous first team manager Zinedine Zidane and put in some impressive performances.

However it’s been a far more difficult campaign for Gutierrez this season, making just four appearances in September for Carlo Ancelotti. Some had predicted that he might push Marcelo for minutes.

Instead, he’s been featuring regularly for Real Madrid Castilla since, providing 2 goals and 8 assists for manager Raul Gonzalez. Unfortunately, he has been dealing with a knee problem since November according to Diario AS.

The recovery period is set at two months, which will see Gutierrez miss the rest of the season. After the injury flared up last Saturday and the decision was taken to operate. AS also say that he will likely be sold or loaned out in the summer, but wants to be fully fit for the pre-season.