Real Madrid handed key injury returns for Celta Vigo trip

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is boosted by some vital first team returns from injury for their key La Liga trip to Celta Vigo this weekend.

Los Blancos return to the day job of the title race this weekend following on from the international break with a nine-point lead at the top of the table as it stands.

However, despite their strong advantage ahead of the journey to Galicia, Ancelotti will be determined to bounce back from a 4-0 El Clasico mauling at home to Barcelona last time out.

French duo Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy are both back in the squad, after missing out against La Blaugrana, with the pair expected to go straight back into the starting XI.

Gareth Bale is also back in the squad, after a starring role with Wales in their 2022 World Cup qualifying play off win over Austria, but he is unlikely to feature from the start at the Estadio Balaidos.