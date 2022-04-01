Newcastle could block Aston Villa swoop for Philippe Coutinho

Newcastle United could move to hijack Aston Villa’s bid for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho as part of big spending summer for the Magpies.

Coutinho was heavily linked with a move away from Catalonia at the start of 2021/22, but no firm offers came in for the Brazilian.

Despite appearing on the edge of forcing his way back into the Barcelona starting XI at the end of 2021, La Blaugrana opted to sanction a six month loan to Villa in January.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants to keep Coutinho permanently next season, but the club are yet to make a decision on his €40m purchase clause.

Reports from earlier this month indicated Arsenal could revive their interest in the 29-year-old in the coming weeks with Diario Sport claiming Eddie Howe’s side are now keen on a deal.

Coutinho is likely to take a major pay cut if he joins Villa, with Newcastle reaching out to his representatives to confirm they will cover his full salary, plus a €1m signing on fee at St. James’ Park.