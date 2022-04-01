Manchester City star Ruben Dias to miss Atletico Madrid first leg

Manchester City will be without defensive star Ruben Dias for their Champions League quarter final first leg at home to Atletico Madrid on April 5.

The Portuguese international has missed City’s last four games in all competitions after suffering a thigh strain at the start of March.

The former Benfica star has returned to light training this week, but Pep Guardiola has confirmed he is still at least another 10 days away from a return to first team action.

PEP 💬 Out. I don’t know how long, the doctor said four to six weeks. Ruben is on four now, first of March he was injured, it's now four weeks later, I think we need two weeks more. — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 1, 2022

“The doctor said four to six weeks and I think it’s four so far”, as per reports from the Manchester Evening News.

“It’s March 1 now and he has been out for four weeks. I think he needs 10 more days or two more weeks.”

Guardiola’s estimate over his star centre back means he could miss another three games across all competitions.

He is certain to be sidelined for their weekend trip to Burnley in Premier League action and the visit of Atletico to the Etihad Stadium in midweek.

The focus from there for Guardiola will be to bring him back to face Liverpool in their title showdown next weekend, before travelling to Madrid to take on Atletico in the second leg, on April 13.

Images via Getty Images