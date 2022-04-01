La Liga giants eye Jason Denayer free transfer option

Belgian star Jason Denayer is attracting transfer interest from a string of La Liga clubs, as his Lyon deal winds down this season.

The former Manchester City centre back is out of contract with the Ligue 1 giants this summer with no progress on an extension at the Groupama Stadium.

Denayer is rumoured to be keen on testing himself in a new league in 2022/23 and a switch to Spain is a strong option for the 26-year-old.

With no transfer fee attached to a move, reports from Diario AS claim Sevilla are monitoring the situation, alongside other clubs. in already contracting Denayer’s representatives.

However, a negotiation will not be straightforward for any interested party in Spain, with growing Premier League links now complicating the situation.

Denayer has been an ever present feature in the Lyon back line, following his eventual 2018 move from City, with 101 league appearances in almost four seasons in French football.

