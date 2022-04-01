Kylian Mbappe speaks out against French betting company that made fun of his father

Kylian Mbappe has hit out at online betting.

The Paris Saint-Germain player, expected to join Real Madrid at the end of this season, quote-tweeted a post by French betting company Winamax Sport that made fun of his father, Wilfred.

“The dangers of online betting. A little respect, please,” he wrote.

The post drew 15,000 retweets in just 15 minutes and made headlines in France. Fayza Lamari, Mbappe’s mother, also spoke out in disappointment at the tasteless post.

Mbappe has refused to attend events with some of the betting sponsors of the French national team during this international break just gone. He doesn’t like the message they send.

And he’s aware that someone in his position carries a lot of weight. Many consider Mbappe to be the best player in the world right now and the numbers back it up.

The 23-year-old has scored 26 goals in the 54 appearances he’s made for France and has already won the World Cup. He’s also contributed 158 goals and 78 assists in 208 games for PSG.