Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy to return for Real Madrid-Celta Vigo

Carlo Ancelotti will be relieved to know that Real Madrid can count on Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy for tomorrow’s clash with Celta Vigo.

The match has taken on an extra sense of importance as Real Madrid look for a response following their 4-0 El Clasico defeat before the international break.

As Mundo Deportivo report, Benzema and Mendy trained normally on Friday and are set to be fit for their match in Galicia. It’s also welcome news ahead of Madrid’s tie with Chelsea in the Champions League, as both were conspicuous by their absence against Barcelona.

Of course, Ancelotti himself will not be present for the match having tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week. The Italian is well but isolating at home.

Real Madrid come into April with almost a full bill of health. Eden Hazard has been ruled out following his surgery and Isco is injured with back pain, while Luka Jovic picked up a knock during his internationals with Serbia. Those problems aside, Ancelotti has the full squad to choose from tomorrow.