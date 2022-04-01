Javier Mascherano backs former teammate Xavi Hernandez to succeed at Barcelona

Javier Mascherano has backed Xavi Hernandez.

The Argentine played with Xavi at Barcelona between 2010, when he joined from Liverpool, and 2015, when Xavi left for Qatar.

They won a lot together; three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, two Supercopa de Espana titles, two Champions League titles, one Club World Cup and one European Super Cup.

Both have now moved on to their next stage of life after bringing their distinguished playing careers to an end.

Mascherano is currently in charge of the U20 Argentine national team while Xavi is leading Barcelona into a new era.

“I love Xavi’s idea,” Mascherano told Marca.

“In the end it’s the mother idea of Barcelona.

“I don’t know if they’re going to be able to fight for the league but I’m sure Xavi is going to bring a lot of satisfaction to Barcelona.”

Barcelona are currently third in La Liga but could leapfrog Sevilla and go second should they beat the Andalusian outfit at Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

Xavi has revitalised La Blaugrana since taking over from the beleaguered and directionless Ronald Koeman last December.

Their progress was underlined by the 4-0 beating they gave their great rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last matchday.