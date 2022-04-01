Gerard Pique reveals he was arrested for drink driving while at Manchester United

Gerard Pique has revealed he was once arrested for drink driving.

The incident occurred when the Barcelona veteran was at Manchester United in 2008. He had been out partying and drove home despite having consumed alcohol.

“I had been drinking and then driving so I skipped a red light and the police stopped me,” he recalled as carried by The Mirror.

“They made me blow into a machine to tell if I was positive or negative but in Spain I was used to just getting a number.

“Before I knew it I was handcuffed and in the police car. All of a sudden, I sobered up. The whole time I was thinking: ‘Damn, what’s going on?’

“They told me the machine was very precise and if I was over 0.25 there would be a quick trial.”

Then, Pique remembered an urban myth that was supposed to reduce the amount of alcohol in your blood – sucking on coins.

“I put the coins inside my mouth and started sucking them,” he continued. “It was tremendously disgusting – imagine doing that now with covid?”

It worked, however.

The alcohol level in his blood didn’t meet the threshold for him to be detained further and the 20-year-old defender was released.

Pique began his career with Barcelona but left for United in 2004 at the age of 17. He spent four years at Old Trafford inclusive of a season-long loan with Real Zaragoza before rejoining Barcelona.

And he has since enjoyed remarkable success at Camp Nou.

Pique has played 602 games for La Blaugrana to date and made 103 appearances for the Spanish national team, which he retired from after the debacle of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 35-year-old has won it all; eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, six Supercopa de Espana titles, three Champions League titles, three European Super Cup titles, three Club World Cup titles, one European Championship and the 2010 World Cup.