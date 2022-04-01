Gareth Bale’s golf-themed bar faces protests in Bristol

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is facing a legal challenge over his plans to open a golf-themed bar in Bristol.

The Welsh international – famed for his love of golf – opened the first branch of his ‘Par 59’ bar and mini-golf bar in Cardiff last month.

However, despite the success of the first opening, in his home city, plans for a second venue, over the border in Bristol, have been fiercely opposed by local residents.

According to reports from the BBC, Bale has made a bid to open a new site in the Millennium Promenade area, as he looks to turn Par 59 into a chain.

Residents are objecting to plans for Gareth Bale's golf-bar which has a proposed closing time of 01:30 from Thursday to Saturday and 00:30 on other nights, https://t.co/lf0mPskSrR — BBC West (@BBCBristol) March 31, 2022

Plans have been met with immediate frustration by local residents, who are concerned by noise and anti social behaviour, due to proposed 1:30am closing time on Thursday to Saturday and 12:30am on other nights.

The local residents association has blocked two previous applications to open bars in the area and they are expected to continue the fight against Bale’s new venture in the city.