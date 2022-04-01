Diego Simeone rules out Angel Correa ahead of Atletico Madrid clash with Alaves

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was able to fly relatively under the radar in his Friday pre-match press conference, with much of the world’s attention focused on the World Cup draw in Qatar.

Simeone was evaluating his options ahead of their Saturday night tie with Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano, as they look to further cement themselves in the Champions League places. Sport carried his quotes.

“We come into it following a trajectory that is giving us results. [Luis] Suarez and [Rodrigo] de Paul have a marginal chance of playing because of their journey, Correa won’t play and that’s why he trained. Felipe did some limited training and these are decisions taken to have everyone available, it’s something positive.”

Atletico Madrid are still without four players as they enter a crucial stretch of the season. Daniel Wass, Matheus Cunha, Thomas Lemar and Sime Vrsaljko are still out but there’s a good chance all four return within April.

Doubtless whatever line-up Simeone opts for, he will make his decisions with half an eye on their Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City next Tuesday. Yannick Carrasco is still suspended for the first leg and may be a good bet to start against Alaves with that in mind.