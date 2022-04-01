Denis Suarez issues response to threats of Celta Vigo President

The ongoing spat between Celta Vigo President Carlos Mourino and their star midfielder Denis Suarez is showing no sign of relenting.

At the end of August this summer, it appeared as if Denis Suarez might be sold due to an ongoing disagreement between Suarez’s agents and Mourino. In the end he stayed and remains a crucial part of the Celta Vigo team.

Earlier this week however, Mourino went on the offensive again, claiming that Suarez wouldn’t play a single minute for Celta Vigo next season if he didn’t drop his agents.

Shortly before the club faces Real Madrid, Denis Suarez responded to these threats in an interview with El Desmarque, which was carried by Diario AS.

“It’s just one more threat amongst many that I have been receiving throughout the season,” Suarez told the media.

“I am open to negotiate in person, which is what I did when I came here.”

Suarez, 28, extended his contract last summer until 2025 in order to help relieve some of the pressure on Celta’s salary cap. A native Galician, Suarez appears happy to stay and continue at the club – although he won’t be cowed by Mourino’s threats.