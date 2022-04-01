Dani Alves and other footballers who played for both Sevilla and Barcelona

The veteran right-back is one of many players to have worn both teams’ shirts.

This Sunday’s match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC will be very special for one player in particular. Dani Alves returned to LaLiga Santander in the winter transfer window and the Barça right-back will face his former club on Matchday 30 at the Camp Nou, in match which pits together two of the teams closest to his heart.

The Brazilian previously played for FC Barcelona between 2008 and 2016, winning six LaLiga Santander titles at the Camp Nou (2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16). He won 23 trophies during his eight years in Catalonia and has an overall haul of 46 titles from his wonderful career, more than any other player in the history of the game.

Five more of those titles came at Sevilla FC. After leaving Bahia to first move to Europe in 2002, having been identified by Sevilla FC sporting director Monchi, Alves stayed at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán for six years until his 2008 transfer to Barça. At Sevilla FC, he helped the Rojiblancos win two UEFA Cups and a Copa del Rey, making the right flank his own.

Alves was delighted to return to FC Barcelona in January, to a club where he achieved so much and won half of the silverware of his illustrious career. “In my heart of hearts, I knew this day would come,” he said at the time. “I’m going home, but I never really left, and, as I said at the time, I am one of you! I don’t know how long this dream will last, but I hope it goes on forever! I’m as excited as the first time, with the same desire to help rebuild the best club in the world!”

FC Barcelona have improved a lot in recent weeks, with Alves adding nine more appearances with the Catalan club. Xavi’s side just won ElClasico 4-0 on Matchday 29 and they’re now just three points behind Sevilla FC.

The other footballers who played for both Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona

The full-back isn’t the only player who’ll meet a former team this Sunday. In FC Barcelona’s squad, Clément Lenglet and Luuk de Jong have also called the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán home. In fact, the Dutch striker is currently on loan at Barça from Sevilla FC. Over in the Sevilla FC camp, winger Munir El Haddadi and midfielder Ivan Rakitić both famously have a Blaugrana past.

Spooling further back, there are some legends who have worn both shirts, such as Javier Saviola, Seydou Keita and Diego Armando Maradona. El Pelusa played at FC Barcelona between 1982 and 1984, returning to LaLiga Santander later in his career to spend the 1992/93 season with Sevilla FC.