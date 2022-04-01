Carlo Ancelotti to be replaced by son for Real Madrid-Celta Vigo

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been laid low this week after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week. With the Italian still testing positive on Friday, he won’t be able to attend Real Madrid’s match with Celta Vigo and is a doubt for their match against Chelsea next Wednesday.

Nevertheless, Ancelotti will have a trusted stand-in for the match, with his son Davide Ancelotti set to take his place against Celta Vigo.

He has taken over for his father before, as noted by Marca. During their time together at Napoli, Davide took charge of a 2-1 defeat against Roma in the Stadio Olimpico.

Davide has been part of Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff for nearly ten years, starting at Paris Saint-Germain and accompanying his father in each of his five positions since. Currently, the younger Ancelotti takes charge of training sessions at Valdebebas and is one of the more vocal coaches on the touchline.